Live
- Megastar Chiranjeevi comes forward for ‘Bubblegum’
- BJYM vice president Prithvi joins BTS in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao
- Bommadevara Ramachandra Rao full hopes on ‘Madhave Madhusudana’
- Talasani Srinivas says BRS goal is development and welfare in Ameerpet
- ‘Calling Sahasra’ promotions on full swing
- BJP conducts Padayatra in Jubilee Hills
- Rs10 L DGCA fine on Air India for ignoring passenger-centric norms
- India's index of malnutrition is rising, Why is this happening, PM should answer: CM Siddaramaiah
- Essay writing competition held for students
- Bengaluru’s Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt Ltd Joins Silkyara Tunnel rescue mission
Just In
18 districts facing severe drought in state: Narayana
- CPI national secretary lambasts the silence of YSRCP govt despite the Modi govt taking decisions detrimental to the interests of the state
- Party’s 30-hour dharna to protest govt’s alleged apathy on drought conditions in the state concludes
Vijayawada: CPI national secretary K Narayana said 18 districts in the state are experiencing severe drought conditions but the state government is not asking help from the Central government to tide over the situation. He said the party teams visited 18 districts and assessed the drought conditions.
Narayana on Tuesday visited the Dharna Chowk here where the CPI state leaders staged 30 hours protest against the apathy of the state government o plight of drought-hit farmers and labourers, which started on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said though the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking decisions that are detrimental to the interests of the state while the YSRCP government is not questioning the Central government and Modi.
He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is depending on the mercy of the Central government and is not talking anything though the Central government is taking the decisions that are harmful to the state. He said CPI will take a decision on state bandh over drought situation in the state.
CPI state secretary Ramakrishna demanded the state government to announce new drought mandals in the state, implement loan waiver to farmers and to start the MNREGS works to prevent migration of people from state.
TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao and other leaders spoke on the occasion.
Leaders of AP Rythu Sangham and civil society organisations attended the concluding meeting of dharna.