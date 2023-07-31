21 villages affected in West Godavari due to floods

Vijayawada: West Godavari district collector P Prashanti instructed officials to evacuate and shift the Godavari flood-affected people to safer places or rehabilitation centres set up in the district.

She informed that four rehabilitation centres are set up in the district in the mandals of Yelamanchili, Achanta and Narasapuram and all basic amenities are provided for flood-hit people.

In a press release on Sunday, the collector said 21 villages and habitats are hit by the Godavari floods and 133 pregnant women and children are shifted to the rehabilitation centres.

She said 12,806 people are living in these 21 low-lying villages and habitations. She said essential commodities are distributed to 426 families and five teams of fire department kept ready to meet the emergency situations.

She informed that 15 engine boats and 8 country boats are kept ready to evacuate the people from the four flood-affected mandals.

She instructed officials to get ready to face any emergency and evacuate people in the boats to safer places or rehabilitation centres. She instructed officials to prevent the loss of lives or property due to the Godavari floods. The collector informed that horticulture crops are damaged in Bhimavaram revenue division due to the recent rains and roads are damaged.