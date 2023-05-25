29,462 students receive Vidya Deevena in NTR district

Vijayawada (NTR district): As many as 29,462 students have benefited under the fifth tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Rs 29.34 crore was credited into the bank accounts of the mothers of 26,687 students in NTR district on Wednesday.

The district-level Vidya Deevena programme was organised at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao, VMC Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and AP Fibernet Chairman P Gowtham Reddy handed over the specimen cheque to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao said that the State government is providing total fee reimbursement to help poor students to pursue higher education. The State government reimbursed fees for ITI, polytechnic, degree, medicine and engineering students under this scheme, he added. Besides, the government is also implementing Vasathi Deevena.

The Collector stated that the State government has brought many changes in the education sector by providing infrastructure facilities under Manabadi Nadu–Nedu scheme.

He informed that the government is providing Tabs to Class 8 students for improved education. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the State’s stature at the national level by implementing revolutionary reforms in the education sector, he added.

Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshu, Gowda Corporation Chairman M Siva Rama Krishna and others participated in the programme.