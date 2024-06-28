  • Menu
3 killed as car hits tree

Highlights

Guntur: Three persons were killed on the spot and another five injured when the car in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree at Andugala...

Guntur: Three persons were killed on the spot and another five injured when the car in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree at Andugala village of Vinukonda mandal in Palnadu district on Thursday morning.

According to the police, seven persons were coming by car from Bellary of Karnataka to Guntur city. When their Innova car reached Andugala village, the car hit the roadside tree. Deceased were identified as S Gangadhara Sarma (68), his wife Yashoda (65) and car driver Nirmala Rao (39).

The injured have been shifted to the local private hospital for treatment. Police said negligent driving of the driver led to the road accident. They registered a case and took up the investigation.

