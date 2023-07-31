314 students get AMMA scholarships

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao distributed scholarships sponsored by the Andhra Motor Merchants Association (AMMA) to the poor students to study higher education at the Amma Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada on Sunday.

As many as 314 students received Rs 14.50 lakh from this scheme this year in addition to books. Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao said that Vijayawada is the heart place for the transport sector in South India.

The Andhra Motor Merchants Association is encouraging poor students by giving scholarships and notebooks and providing health facilities, he lauded. He praised the association for adopting the Boyapati Sivaramakrishnaiah Municipal High School at Mogalrajapuram and paying salaries to three computer teachers. Also, the association is striving for the development of the school, he said. At this stage, parents and teachers should create interest in studies and help them to get higher positions in future, he added.

AMMA associate president Vadlamudi Venkateswara Rao, executive committee members Sunkara Chandrasekhar, Garapati Satish Babu, Donepudi Durga Prasad, Yarlagadda Subba Rao, Anne Srinivasa Rao, Bobba Narayana Rao, Miriyala Venkateswara Rao and others were present.