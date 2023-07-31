Live
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
Just In
PL Stock Report: Supreme Industries (SI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Robust volume growth amid margin adjustment - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
POWERGRID organises chess tourney
Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
314 students get AMMA scholarships
Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao distributed scholarships sponsored by the Andhra Motor Merchants Association (AMMA) to the poor...
Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao distributed scholarships sponsored by the Andhra Motor Merchants Association (AMMA) to the poor students to study higher education at the Amma Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada on Sunday.
As many as 314 students received Rs 14.50 lakh from this scheme this year in addition to books. Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao said that Vijayawada is the heart place for the transport sector in South India.
The Andhra Motor Merchants Association is encouraging poor students by giving scholarships and notebooks and providing health facilities, he lauded. He praised the association for adopting the Boyapati Sivaramakrishnaiah Municipal High School at Mogalrajapuram and paying salaries to three computer teachers. Also, the association is striving for the development of the school, he said. At this stage, parents and teachers should create interest in studies and help them to get higher positions in future, he added.
AMMA associate president Vadlamudi Venkateswara Rao, executive committee members Sunkara Chandrasekhar, Garapati Satish Babu, Donepudi Durga Prasad, Yarlagadda Subba Rao, Anne Srinivasa Rao, Bobba Narayana Rao, Miriyala Venkateswara Rao and others were present.