- Kondareddypally to become 100 pc solar powered village
- Union Cabinet okays Rs 7,395 cr for Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana
- Congress scores a duck in Karnataka; BJP bags 5 in UP
- Political untouchables emerge as kingmakers
- Rahul targets BJP over Tata row
- 68 people killed in Spain train crash
- Did EC apply its mind during Delhi SIR deletions? asks SC
- Kriti Sanon stuns in black lehenga
35 volunteers honoured for services during major events
Vijayawada: Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shireen Begum has appreciated the services of 35 volunteers who assisted the police in traffic management during the Dasara festivities, Vijayawada Utsav, Carnival and National SARAS Mela held in the city.
The appreciation certificates were presented to the volunteers at a programme organised at the Traffic DCP office in the Vyas Complex here on Tuesday.
The volunteers played a significant role in regulating vehicular movement, controlling congestion and assisting traffic police personnel during the major festivals and public events.
Their coordinated efforts helped ensure smoother traffic flow and minimise inconvenience to the public. Speaking on the occasion, the DCP said the contribution of volunteers was crucial to the successful conduct of large-scale public events and celebrations. Assistant Commissioners of Police D Pavan Kumar and other officials, representatives of Sri Veda Rotary Club, and RSI Adinarayana attended the programme.
CM Revanth Reddy nudges officials to prevent water crisis in Hyderabad
Rice prices hit century in Telangana
Telangana districts see spells of rains, courtesy Arnab
Cyclone Arnab devastates AP coast
MPTC, ZPTC polls rescheduled to Nov 5
PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line