35 volunteers honoured for services during major events

Vijayawada: Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shireen Begum has appreciated the services of 35 volunteers who assisted the police in traffic management during the Dasara festivities, Vijayawada Utsav, Carnival and National SARAS Mela held in the city.

The appreciation certificates were presented to the volunteers at a programme organised at the Traffic DCP office in the Vyas Complex here on Tuesday.

The volunteers played a significant role in regulating vehicular movement, controlling congestion and assisting traffic police personnel during the major festivals and public events.

Their coordinated efforts helped ensure smoother traffic flow and minimise inconvenience to the public. Speaking on the occasion, the DCP said the contribution of volunteers was crucial to the successful conduct of large-scale public events and celebrations. Assistant Commissioners of Police D Pavan Kumar and other officials, representatives of Sri Veda Rotary Club, and RSI Adinarayana attended the programme.