39 hospitalised after diarrhoea outbreak

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana consoled the patients undergoing treatment at the primary health centre at Maruthi Nagar in Piduguralla town of Palnadu district and enquired about their health condition. He directed officials to render better medical services to the patients undergoing treatment. The doctors explained about the recovery of the diarrhoea patients.

Speaking to media, Narayana said so far 60 diarrhoea cases were reported at Maruthi Nagar and Lenin Nagar in Piduguralla and at present 39 patients are undergoing treatment at the PHC and other hospitals. So far five patients have died of diarrhoea.

A 16 km pipeline was laid from Krishna river to supply drinking water and 7 power bores and 36 hand bores were working in the town. He said power-bored water contains nitrate and it was proved in the drinking water tests.

He informed that Krishna water supply was stopped for the last five days in the town. He said during the last five days they have supplied bore well water. He said in spite of it, diarrhoea cases were on rise in Piduguralla and added that they have collected drinking water samples and sent the samples to the test in a lab at Vijayawada.

He said on Thursday morning they got some reports and on Friday they will get some more reports.

He said they will get clarity within a week. He said drain water is not flowing at Maruthi Nagar and Lenin Nagar in Piduguralla and he directed to remove silt in the drains for the smooth flow of water. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is daily reviewing the diarrhoea cases and said he will visit Piduguralla again on July 13 to review the situation.