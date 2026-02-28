3K Run for Rare–2026 organised

Vijayawada: Marking World Rare Disease Day, the Amaravati Rare Diseases Organisation (ARDO) organised the “3K Run for Rare–2026” awareness programme on Friday at BRTS Road near Sarada College in Vijayawada. The primary objective of the event was to create public awareness about rare diseases such as Muscular Dystrophy and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), highlight the urgent need for social support for affected children and their families, and foster greater community sensitivity toward rare disease patients.

Children suffering from rare diseases, their parents and caregivers, doctors, representatives of voluntary organisations, youth and members of the public participated in large numbers, making the event a grand success. The run symbolised solidarity with children battling life-threatening conditions that require extremely expensive treatments and continuous medical care.

Special focus was drawn to children like little Punarvika, who is affected by SMA and requires high-cost treatment and sustained medical support. ARDO emphasised that such children need both financial and moral support from society to lead dignified lives. Speaking on the occasion, ARDO founder and executive director Shobharani Sunkara said, “Children with Muscular Dystrophy and SMA, like Punarvika, fight for life every single day. Through this 3K Run, we are sending a strong message that they are not alone. Our mission is to provide hope, support and dignity to children living with rare diseases.”

ARDO expressed heartfelt gratitude to sponsors, neurologists, doctors, donors, volunteers and all participants who contributed to the success of the programme. The organisation also thanked media representatives for their coverage, which helped spread awareness about rare diseases to a wider audience, offering encouragement and strength to affected families.