‘Aavesamlo Aanandam’ receives 3 awards

Vijayawada: The awards function for the three-day Sumadhura Comedy Drama Festival, organised by Sumadhura Kala Niketan in association with Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham was held on Sunday evening at Siddhartha Auditorium. The festival, which featured seven comedy playlets, saw enthusiastic participation from theatre groups across the two Telugu states.

The jury panel, comprising eminent theatre personalities SK Misro, UV Subbaraya Sarma, and Kota Sankara Rao, meticulously evaluated the performances and selected the winners.

Hyderabad-based Malladi Creations stole the limelight with their play “Aavesamlo Aanandam,” bagging three prestigious awards, Best Production, Best Script (Malladi Ravikiran) and Best Actor (A Arjun). The second-best production award was secured by “Danta Vedantam” from EVS Kala Samithi, Vijayawada, which also won Best Music for Surabhi M Nagaraju and a consolation prize to Evani Ramesh Babu. Bhadram Foundation Welfare Society, Visakhapatnam, won the third-best production for their play “Dondu Donde,” with actress Kumari receiving a consolation prize.

Special jury productions were awarded to “Maa Intlo Mahabharatam” by Maddukuri Art Creations, Chilakaluripet and “Work From Home” by Sahrudaya, Dronadula.

The other awards were secured by Gudivada Lahari as best actresses (work from home), R Vasudeva Rao as best director for the playlet Prema Pichi and best Makeup award to P Sridhar (Maa Intlo Mahabharatam).

The awards were presented by Mandali Buddha Prasad, MLA, along with D Ramakoteswara Rao, Koneti Subba Raju, P Murali Krishna, and Ravi Venkata Rao.

The event was presided over by Samantapudi Narasaraju, with esteemed guests P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, D Kailasa Rao, MC Das, and P Suryanarayana Murthy on the dais.