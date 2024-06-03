Administration ready for vote counting in Eluru dist

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh informed Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena that all the arrangements have been made for the election counting process in Eluru district.

The collector here on Sunday attended the videoconference of Meena who reviewed the election counting arrangements in the state with the District Election Officers and Returning Officers from Secretariat.

Along with Collector Venkatesh, Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni, ITDA Project Officer Suryateja, DRO D Pushpamani participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Kumar Meena said that they should be fully prepared for the counting process. Counting arrangements should be made as per the rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission. Cell phones should not be allowed in the counting hall and reports should be sent online to the Election Commission in the performa specifying the exact results round wise.

Precautionary measures should be taken to prevent fire accidents at the counting centres and an emergency door should be arranged in the counting centre for emergency exit.

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh informed that counting halls have been set up for 7 Assembly constituencies in the district and 28 tables have been set up in each counting hall, 14 tables for Assembly constituency and 14 tables for parliament constituency.

According to the number of votes cast, counting will be done from 16 to 21 rounds. He said that Section-144 is being implemented throughout the district, red zone up to 200 metres has been declared at the counting centre and full security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident.

Zilla Parishad CEO K Subbarao, returning officers NSK Khajavali, K Addaiah, M Mukkanti, Bhaskar, Y Bhavanishankari, Deputy Collector K Babji, Collectorate Administrator K Visheswara Rao and others were present.