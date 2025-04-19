Administrative system atop Indrakeeladri turns chaotic: YSRCP

Vijayawada: YSRCP Vijayawada Central Constituency Coordinator and former MLA Malladi Vishnu criticised the coalition government, stating that the administrative system at Indrakeeladri has become chaotic since it came to power.

Reacting sharply to the recent theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh from a devotee’s car from Hyderabad, he expressed dismay that devotees visiting the temple of Goddess Durga, who protects the world, lack security. Vishnu condemned the frequent lapses in security surveillance at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, asserting that the latest incident proves a severe lack of safety measures at Indrakeeladri, which is always crowded with devotees.

He said that with around 30,000 devotees visiting the temple daily, such incidents are deeply unfortunate.

Vishnu recalled that Minister Nara Lokesh recently apologised to devotees for the lack of facilities at the temple. A recent surprise inspection by the Executive Officer revealed clear deficiencies in security and amenities, he added.

He accused contractors of exploiting devotees by charging exorbitant prices for services, from cloakrooms to other facilities, and lamented that despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken. Vishnu also pointed out recent instances of corruption in the temple’s Annadanam (free meal) department.

Despite having over 200 CCTV cameras, many are non-functional, leading to deplorable security standards.

Vishnu criticised the inadequate monitoring staff and the lack of proper screens to view camera footage.

He highlighted that security standards are abysmal in several areas, including car parking zones around the temple, allowing thieves to operate freely.

He demanded the removal of non-functional cameras and the urgent appointment of dedicated monitoring personnel.