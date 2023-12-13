Agri sector saw good growth under Jagan, says Dharmana

Vijayawada: In an endorsement for YSRCP government’s policies aimed at ensuring social and political empowerment of backward classes, the party cadres and supporters thronged the streets of Chodavaram in Anakapalli district (North) and Rajampeta in Annamaya district (South) on Tuesday.

Addressing a huge gathering as part of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra at Vaddadi junction in the Chodavaram town, revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure, the agriculture sector experienced negative growth, while under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it has seen a significant improvement of 5.56 per cent growth. During TDP rule, AP was ranked 16th as far as agriculture is concerned, but under the YSRCP government, it has risen to the 4th rank nationally.

He said Jagan’s initiatives like Rythu Bharosa Kendras, ensuring minimum support prices, and providing seed availability played a pivotal role in advancing the agricultural sector.

Later, minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said the significant reforms introduced in the education sector under Jagan’s leadership elevated the state to the 3rd position nationwide, registering a substantial improvement from the 15th position during Chandrababu’s tenure.

MLA Karanam Dharma Sri said roads and bridges at an outlay of Rs 32 crore have been constructed in crucial areas of the constituency.

In Rajampeta, MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy said around 94,000 families belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities received substantial welfare benefits totalling thousands of crores which helped in the financial upliftment of these marginalised communities in the last four-and-a-half years in the constituency.