All set for launch of 2nd phase of Nadu-Nedu works

Vijayawada: All set for the launching of the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works for the development of infrastructure facilities in government schools. The government sanctioned Rs 4,535.73 crore for the development of infrastructure facilities in 13,981 schools in the State.

As part of the efforts to strengthen education in government schools and to provide all kinds of basic infrastructure facilities, the State government had taken up Nadu-Nedu programme.

The development works have been planned for 45,000 schools in three phases. In the first phase, over 13,000 schools were selected in the State. Now, everything is set to launch the second phase works. The state government has deposited 15 per cent Nadu Nedu grant into the school bank accounts. The Headmasters have to work in co-ordination with parents committee, engineering departments in the municipalities and corporations, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan officials, cluster resource persons and municipal corporation supervisors.

The funds will be spend for toilets and running water, drinking water supply (with filter system), construction of additional classrooms, major and minor repairs, electrification with fans and tube lights in all classrooms, furniture for the students and staff, painting works in campus including wall arts, green chalk boards, English labs (Smart TV with digital content), kitchen, and repairs to co-located Anganwadi centres.

Due to the implementation of schemes like Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Amma Vodi, the enrollment in the government schools increased in the State. The government has identified the need to develop the schools and provide basic amenities for the students and the staff. The government has provided a facility to use Rs 3,000 from the Nadu Nedu grant for the watchman to protect the materials to be used for Nadu Nedu works. School HM, Parents Committee and municipal officials can take a decision on appointing night watchman to safeguard the materials. Most government schools in the State have no night watchman facility. Now, the government has taken the initiative and provided facility to use Rs 3,000 for payment to the watchman.

In Vijayawada city, 19 high schools, three upper primary schools and 62 elementary schools were selected for Nadu-Nedu works. The government is releasing the funds to the respective schools and depositing into the school bank accounts. Schools in Vijayawada were not selected in the first phase due to Covid pandemic.

On the other hand, the State government issued orders that the Headmasters must attend the schools during the holidays to monitor the Nadu-Nedu schools.

This is applicable to the schools where Nadu Nedu works are sanctioned. Earlier, the government issued orders to reopen the schools on June 28. Now, orders have been issued to HMs to attend the schools even during the holidays to supervise the works.