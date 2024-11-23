All those linked with Adani case close to Congress: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: BJP Andhra Pradesh president Daggubati Purandeswari on Friday said the allegations emanating from the US against the Adani Group raise serious questions and claimed that all those linked to these allegations are associated with the Congress party.

Business tycoon and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts, an allegation refuted by the Indian conglomerate.

“Recent allegations from the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) against the Adani Group have raised serious questions... this situation poses a significant question for Rahul Gandhi, since all individuals linked to these corruption allegations are associated with the Congress party and none are from the BJP,” said Purandeswari in a post on X. Referring to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, erstwhile YSRCP government in the state, previous Congress regime in Chhattisgarh and former BJD government in Odisha, Purandeswari claimed that these political dispensations were “close to the Congress”.

“They allege that between July 2021 and February 2022, power distribution companies in Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh signed Power Sale Agreements (PSAs) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI),” she said, which are allegedly connected to these allegations.

According to the BJP leader, the SEC claimed that there were bribery incidents involving former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other officials.

Further, she alleged that Adani is close to Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, and wondered how ‘he (Rahul Gandhi) can hold the BJP accountable’ over these alleged scams.