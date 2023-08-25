Amaravati: ‘VIT-AP stands as highly sought-after campus for recruiters across nation’

Amaravati : VIT-AP University has organised a programme showcasing student achievements during campus placements and higher education, here on Thursday. The event underscored the crucial role of the Career Development Centre (CDC) in guiding and training students for placements in leading companies both in India and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, VIT Founder & Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan said that CDC plays a vital role in creating illustrious placement record of VIT. It ensures smooth functioning of campus placements activities in the campus and also facilitates training activities for students to ensure that they get placed with national and multinational companies as well.

Career Development Centre Director Dr V Samuel Raj Kumar highlighted that the VIT centralised CDC remains dedicated in providing students an array of options to secure positions with their preferred companies during both their pre-final and final years of study.

Each year, various recruiting companies visit the campus, initiating the placement process for a diverse array of job opportunities. The campus placements for the graduating batch 2023 realised a significant achievement with a total of 1,021 students successfully securing the placement. Notably, the highest package extended at VIT-AP by an MNC is Rs 34.4 lakh per annum.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy expressed his delight in witnessing the trust placed in our students by leading companies nationwide and on the global stage.

He attributed this remarkable achievement to the unwavering dedication of our students and the university’s commitment to providing exemplary education.