Anakapalli, Vizianagaram TDP leaders join YSRCP

Live
Just In
They include Bharat Kumar of Anakapalli, Visakha district Telugu Yuvatha general secretary Kumar Raja, former two-time TDP MLA Bhadraiah of Vizianagaram district
Vijayawada: Anakapalli TDP leader M Bharat Kumar and his parents Ramana Rao (director, Visakha Dairy) and Dhanamma (former MPP) joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Tuesday.
Former DCMS chairman G Nageswara Rao and Visakha district Telugu Yuvatha general secretary M Kumar Raja also joined the YSRCP along with him.
YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subha Reddy, industries minister G Amarnath and the party’s Anakapalli district unit president B Prasad were among those present Meanwhile, former two-time TDP MLA T Bhadraiah of Vizianagaram district and his son Dr T Rajesh joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister at the camp office.
Bhadraiah was elected to the Assembly in 1985 and 1994 from Palakonda and had also served as APPSC member for six years. He hails from Rajam in Vizianagaram district.
YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator Subba Reddy, Vizianagaram district YSRCP president M Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu) and Rajam MLA K Jogulu were present.