Andhra Pradesh farmers to join protests against farm laws in Delhi

Vijayawada: Representatives of various farmers associations and political parties' leaders from the State will join the protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Central government in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Farmer leaders will express their solidarity to the agitating farmers in the national capital. The national level protest "Kisan Sansad' to be held at Jantar mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday under the auspices of All Indian Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee (AIKSCC).

Former minister and convenor of the State Farmers Association co-ordination committee Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao is leading the 30-member delegation from Andhra Pradesh.

CPM State secretary P Madhu, Nallamada Rytu Sangham president Dr Kolla Rajamohan, AIKMS State secretary D Harinath, Onole Rytu Abhivruddhi Vedika convenor Chunduru Rangarao, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham vice president V Krishnaiah and other leaders are in the delegation. The delegation will stage protests in Delhi the next day on Thursday demanding the government to address the problems being faced by the oustees of Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh and other issues related to the State.

Krishna district farmers and representatives of various associations bade a farewell to the Andhra Pradesh delegation at the Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday.

Federation of Andhra Pradesh Water Users Associations president Alla Gopala krishna Rao speaking to media at the Airport demanded that the Union government immediately withdraw the black laws enacted by the Union government. He said the Central government is not conceding to the demands of the farmers for eight months.

He alleged that the laws enacted by the Central government is pro-corporate groups in nature and will cause a great harm to farmers. He said about 500 farmers sacrificed their lives in the struggle against the Union government during the last eight months but the Central government is unmoved. He said farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and other States are strongly opposing the Union government laws on agriculture.

Gopala Krishna also demanded that the Central government immediately withdraw the Bill related to reforms in the energy sector. Farmer leaders G Uma Varaprasad, Venulapalli Srinivasa Rao, K Suryanarayana and others visited the airport to bade farewell to the delegation visiting Delhi.