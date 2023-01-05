Andhra Pradesh Government mulls distribution of jowar, ragi through PDS

Vijayawada: The State government is contemplating distribution of 2 kg of jowar and 2 kg of finger millets (ragi) by reducing 4 kg of rice to the white ration card holders in the State.



The objective of the government is to promote the consumption of jowar and ragi among the rice card holders. So far, rice is being distributed to 1.40 crore white ration card holders in the State. Five kg of rice is distributed for each person and maximum limit is 20 kg per family every month.

The State government sent a circular to the District Collectors for the distribution of pamphlets to collect the opinion of the white ration card holders on distribution of jowar and finger millets. As per the orders, the village and ward volunteers will get the opinion of 10 white card holders under the limits of each fair price shop.

In the circular sent to the District Collectors, the State government stated that the decision was taken in order to promote the production and to diversify the public distribution system from rice to other nutritious food grains of finger millets and Jowar so as to prevent and manage hypertension, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.

The government has decided to distribute 2 kg of ragi and 2 kg of jowar instead of four kg of rice to each family. As part of the government policy, the village and ward volunteers will visit the houses and obtain the written consent/opinion from the rice card holder, who wishes to take ragi and jowar. The Collectors were asked to send a detailed report to the State government on the opinion of the rice card holders on taking ragi and jowar. H Arun Kumar, Commissioner of Civil Supplies, sent the orders to the District Collectors in this regard.

The government is also planning to distribute the pamphlets to the rice card holders with full details on the benefits of consumption of ragi and jowar. The pamphlets contain the nutrition values of jowar and ragi and clearly explain calories, fat, calcium, iron, fibre and protein contents in jowar and ragi etc. The volunteers collect the details of card holder name, mandal, district, ration fair price shop number and whether the card holder has agreed to take jowar and ragi instead of rice and submit to the higher authorities.

The Union and State governments are trying to promote millets like jowar, maize and ragi due to high nutrition values. Besides, these crops need less water compared to rice. Paddy needs more water compared to the millets and ID crops. Burden on State governments will also come down on supply of irrigation water if the farmers switch over to other crops.