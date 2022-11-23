Andhra Pradesh government sets up climate change cell

Vijayawada: The state government issued orders creating climate change cell in environment, forests, science and technology department.

The notification issued on Tuesday, noted that climate change poses a challenge to sustainability of social and economic development, livelihood of communities and environmental management in Andhra Pradesh. Building capacities for climate change actions to make AP a climate resilient state through improved climate change governance and services linking climate science, policies and people are very important int eh present context, it said.

The Government of India in the ministry of environment, forest and climate change has a separate division which focuses on climate change issues. Accordingly, the state government is creating a climate change cell in environment, forests, science and technology department to undertake some functions, including to coordinate in preparation of climate change state action plan, identify projects and schemes for implementation of climate change action plan.

The climate change cell will develop a mechanism for inter-departmental coordination to implement action plan.

Special chief secretary to government, environment and forests, science and technology department Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued the orders.