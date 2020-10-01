Andhra Pradesh JAC requests for continuation of contract employees

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh JAC, Amaravati leaders submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday requesting the latter to issue continuation orders to the 50,000 contract employees working in various government departments such as education, medical and health, municipal administration, labour etc.



The JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary general TV Perraju and other leaders submitted representation to the Chief Secretary stating that the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government started appointing contract employees in 24 government departments in 2002. They said the then government also issued instructions on payment of remuneration regarding the first working day of every month to contract personnel and added that the governments have been issuing continuation orders every year from time to time since 2002. They said the last time state government has issued continuation order up to August 31, 2020.

The JAC leaders said if the government not give the continuation orders now the contract employees may not get salaries. They said all the contract employees have submitted their details to the head of the departments and been waiting for the continuation orders. They said the contract employees are facing apprehension that they may not get salaries if their continuation orders not issued by the government since the tenure was ended in August 2020. They reminded that the government has constituted Group of Ministers committee and another working committee for the regularisation of contract employees in the State and many meetings were also held in this regard. They said the state government had obtained all information on the contract employees working in the state and now again asking for the information.

The JAC leaders said the government has issued instructions to all the heads of the departments to furnish the details of the contract persons working under their administrative control in the proforma annexed with proper justification for further continuation of the contractual services beyond August 2020. The JAC leaders said it is not understood why the government has again issued instructions to all the line departments to furnish information and felt incorrect asking for information again.