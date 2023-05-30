  • Menu
AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju hold press conference in Vijayawada

BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday held a press conference along with party leaders in Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday lashed out at the state government for not implementing the central government schemes in the state. Addressing the press conference in Vijayawada, Veerraju highlighted the schemes being implemented by the Modi government in last nine years.

