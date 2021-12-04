AP Chambers advises Niti Aayog on industrial growth

Vijayawada: In a representation to NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, the AP Chambers put forward suggestions for the industrial development of Andhra Pradesh.



AP Chambers general secretary B Raja Sekhar said in a statement here on Friday that the AP Chambers was invited to the meeting with the vice-chairman of Niti Ayog organised at the APII C headquarters at Mangalagiri.

AP Chambers' president Pydah Krishna Prasad, president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Raja Sekhar met Dr Rajiv Kumar.

They suggested for the strengthening of food processing and textiles sectors, implementation of industrial corridors and dedicated freight corridors, implementation of South Coast railway zone, grounding of national-level institutions allotted to AP, development of ports and development of a major city in the State.

Along with the office-bearers of the AP Chambers, P Koti Rao and Raghurami Reddy from central zone and Ramalinga Reddy from Rayalaseema zone also participated in the meeting.