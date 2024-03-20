AP Chambers seeks direct flight from Vijayawada to Ayodhya

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) here on Tuesday submitted a representation to the CEO of IndiGo requesting to start a direct flight between Vijayawada and Ayodhya.

In the representation, president of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskara Rao said the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya is of great significance to the Hindus around the world and it emerged as a new pilgrimage destination since its consecration in January 2024. Hindus from different regions of the country are visiting Ayodhya.

There are a huge number of Lord Rama devotees in Vijayawada and surrounding areas and they are rushing to visit the temple in Ayodhya.

“As there are no direct flights from Vijayawada to Ayodhya, the devotees are either flying from Hyderabad/Bengaluru to take flights to reach Ayodhya. Besides, there are no direct trains from Vijayawada to Ayodhya and the total train journey takes around 40 hours with changeover at places like Varanasi or New Delhi junctions,” he said.