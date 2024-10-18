AP Chambers welcomes new industrial policies

Vijayawada: AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said as promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier, the State government announced on Wednesday six best policies that will help attract investment and boost the economy of the State.

Addressing the media at the office of AP Chambers here on Thursday, Bhaskara Rao said the proposal of the State government to develop infrastructure in industrial parks with People Public Private Partnerships (PPPP) with Speed of Doing BusiWness on lands owned by private parties would boost the economy of the State.

He thanked the state government for bringing down the land rate in Mallavalli Industrial Park in Krishna district to the earlier rate of Rs 16.5 lakh per acre along with the development of industrial infrastructure in the industrial park.

AP Chambers’ General Secretary B Raja Sekhar said it was heartening that the government has announced separate incentives for companies based on the scale of their investment and employment generation.

AP MSME Industries Association General Secretary MS Ramachandra Rao stated that they were happy that the State government has extended the industrial policy to include MSMEs and entrepreneurs.

AP Chambers’ Energy Committee vice-chairman B Phani Chandra said that the AP Chambers’ suggestions were incorporated in the new AP Clean Energy Policy.

AP Chambers affiliates council vice-chairman G Radhika and Board member D Aparna expressed gratitude to the State government for reducing the rates of the Mallavalli Industrial Park for confining it to the old rates.