AP chapter to hold events to create awareness today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) is set to celebrate the International Day of Radiology (IDoR) here on Friday with activities aimed at fostering public awareness about radiology’s role, according to Dr Dandamudi Srinivas, noted Radiologist.

He said in a statement here on Thursday that events will include educational sessions on radiation safety and patient care, seminars with experts discussing advancements in imaging, and interactive engagements to highlight radiology’s contributions to health. These celebrations emphasise radiology’s dual commitment to patient safety and diagnostic innovation, paying tribute to the transformative impact of this field.

The theme for IDoR-2024 is ‘Radiologists and Patients: A Partnership for Better Health,’ emphasises the essential collaboration between radiologists and patients. The focus is on enhancing understanding and empathy, ensuring patients fully benefit from the advancements in radiological care.