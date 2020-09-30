AP Food Processing policy 2020-25 state-level conference begins in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture and Marketing Minister Kursala Kannababu inaugurated the 2020-25 State Conference on Food Processing. He said that training will be given to the staff at Vijayawada APIIC office on food processing practices, food processing policy implementation etc. On the occasion, the Minister briefed the officials over the government objectives, rural development, employment, industry skill development and other issues.

The minister said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all measures to strengthen the farmers financially. It was revealed that the policy will be implemented with the aim of doubling the income for rural development and farmers' produce. "Adding value to crop products, their marketing, agriculture, horticulture and dairy products have a lot of potential for farmers' development, "said Minister Kannababu.

Meanwhile, Dr. Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Secretary, Department of Agriculture, clarified that the idea of ​​the government was to set up an agroprocessing cluster within each assembly constituency. The event was attended by Agriculture Commissioner Arun Kumar, Fisheries Commissioner Kannababu, AP Seeds MD Shekharbabu, Food Processing CEO Sridhar Reddy and other horticulture officials.