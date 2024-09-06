AP Gazetted Officers JAC donates Rs 8.1 cr for flood relief

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Gazetted Officers Joint Action Committee (APGOs JAC) submitted a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposing a donation of one day’s basic salary from its members to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This contribution is intended to support relief efforts in the flood-affected areas of the state, particularly Vijayawada city.

With a membership of 27,872, the APGOsJAC is predominantly composed of young officers recruited through direct recruitment. The total donation is estimated to be approximately 8.1 crore.

APGOsJAC chairman K V Krishnaiah said gazetted officers consistently take a leading role in assisting the public during times of crisis. In his letter to the Chief Minister, Krishnaiah highlighted the committee’s proactive involvement in disaster relief and its unwavering commitment to state welfare. He requested the Chief Minister to accept this donation and provide the necessary instructions for salary deductions from willing members.

Krishnaiah noted that the APGOsJAC had previously played a crucial role in disasters such as the Kurnool floods and the Hudhud cyclone. He underscored the officers’ dedication to both financial support and active participation in relief activities.

The letter was presented by JAC secretary general Ajay Medipalli, convener Tirupati Naidu, and other committee members.