AP govt likely to present full budget on Nov 12

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to present the full budget of about Rs 2.90 lakh crore on November 12. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav is consulting with Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu to finalise the date. The decision to convene the Assembly session will be discussed and ratified at the Cabinet meeting to be held on November 6.

It is to be seen whether the YSRCP members would attend the session or not. During the first session, the Opposition party boycotted the proceedings soon after taking oath as MLAs.

As a precursor to the Assembly session, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had a two-hour meeting with Governor Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday. Naidu is said to have presented a detailed report on the present financial situation of the state, the measures the state government had taken to come out of the mess it had inherited and the hand-holding by the Centre. He also explained various administrative changes the alliance government had made since they came to power.

Naidu is also said to have apprised the Governor of the law and order situation in the state, the status of Amaravati capital city works, and how the government proposes to restart all irrigation projects from November including the Polavaram multipurpose project. He further told the Governor about various promises made under super six by the alliance parties and the status of their implementation. He informed Nazeer about the three free gas cylinder scheme to be launched from Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the YSRCP government had gone in for the vote-on-account budget in February 2024 in view of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The VOA was for Rs 2,86,389 crore. Later, the TDP-led alliance government which came to power in June could not present a full budget due to the messed up financial situation it had inherited. Hence it issued an ordinance extending the VOA till November.

Naidu who called on the Governor along with his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari greeted Nazeer and the first lady Sameera Nazeer on Diwali at Raj Bhavan.