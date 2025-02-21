  • Menu
AP Govt to purchase tomatoes from today

AP Govt to purchase tomatoes from today
Vijayawada: Minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu said steps have been taken for purchase of tomatoes through marketing department following fall in tomato prices in market.

Vijayawada: Minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu said steps have been taken for purchase of tomatoes through marketing department following fall in tomato prices in market.

As part of it, the minister directed the officials to purchase tomatoes from farmers from Friday and make arrangements to sell them through Rythu Bazars.

The minister conducted a video conference with marketing director Vijaya Suneeta and district collectors and officials on Thursday.

