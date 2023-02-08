AP stands 1st in e-Sanjeevani services in the country

Vijayawada: Medical and health, family welfare commissioner J Nivas said that Andhra Pradesh stood first in implementation of e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine services by contributing 3.1 crore tele.

He participated in regional workshop, through a video conference, on strengthening telemedicine for the WHO- South-East Asia Region from Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday. During the conference, he informed that Andhra Pradesh contributed over 32 per cent of tele consultations with 3.1 crore consultations out of total 9.7 crore consultations in the country and added that lot of efforts have been made by the state government to reach this position. He further stated that the state government had extended teleconsultation services to all primary health care centres and YSR village health clinics. "Currently, AP is facilitating 60,000 teleconsultations per day.

The state government has extended teleconsultation services to all PHCs and YSR village clinics. Now 27 telemedicine hubs have been established in the state. Each telemedicine hub is sanctioned with one general physician, one paediatrician, one gynaecologist and two general duty medical officers. We are ensuring availability of the sanctioned strength by utilising doctors from district hospitals/teaching hospitals," the medical and health commissioner explained. Nivas said during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, a call centre was established with the strength of 180 tele-callers, including 10 doctors, and accesses of mobile application was given to register the doctors after due diligence.

At the time of Covid, 6,145 registered doctors attended 1,37,4698 calls and gave 84,650 hours of consultation to the 6,11,014 citizens across the state, he informed.