AP Women’s Commission chief Padma resigns

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma resigned from the post on Thursday stating that she would like to mingle with the people during the ensuing Assembly elections in the state and take the women’s empowerment programmes being implemented by the state government.

She said she can’t participate in the political activities if she remained in the constitutional post like chairperson of the AP Women’s Commission. She participated in a programme organised by Amaravati JAC Women’s wing on Thursday to mark the International Women’s Day and spoke to the media near the office of the sub-collector.

Vasireddy Padma made it clear that she is resigning from the post with an intention to work for the YSRCP in the elections. She said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should be in the post for a long time for the development of the poor in Andhra Pradesh and she wanted to tell the same to the people in the election campaign.

Padma said the YSRCP had taken many measures for the empowerment of women. She cut the cake to mark the Women’s Day and distributed the prizes to the winners. The APJAC Amaravati women’s wing conducted the sports and games for the women and prizes were distributed on Thursday.