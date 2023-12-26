APCC to hold Seva Dal centenary fete in Kakinada

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress committee (APCC) will organise centenary celebrations of the formation of Seva Dal, a Congress party volunteers organisation, in Kakinada on December 29.



All India Seva Dal chairman Lal Desai and APCC leaders will attend the celebrations.

The Seva Dal was formed in 1923 following the Kakinada session of the Congress in 1923. The Congress party leaders in the meeting held in 1923 in Kakinada decided to form Seva Dal, an organization of volunteers.

An important decision was taken in Kakinada 100 years ago and so the APCC is organising Seva Dal celebrations in Kakinada. APCC president Gidigu Rudra Raju said Seva Dal flag will be hoisted at Gandhi Park in Kakinada on December 29.

He said a meeting will be arranged at Surya Kala Mandir in Kakinada and the party leaders will recollect the services of Seva Dal to the party and the nation. The APCC will felicitate 15 freedom fighters and a photo exhibition will be organised to mark the event.

Congress party leaders, functionaries and Seva Dal volunteers will take part in the march from Gandhi Park to the Surya Kala Mandir function hall.

CWC members, APCC leaders Pallam Raju, JD Seelam, Sunkara Padmasri, Mastan Vali, Janga Gowtham, other leaders and Seva Dal volunteers will attend the Seva Dal celebrations in Kakinada, said Rudra Raju. Freedom fighter Narayana Subbarao Hardikar was the founder of the Seva Dal. Hardikar was born in 1889 at Dharwar, Karnataka.