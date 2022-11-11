APERC prods discoms to promote EE appliances

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy advised the power utilities to take all necessary steps to promote modern Energy-Efficient (EE) appliances in domestic sector as part of promoting energy efficiency in every household and make them aware of need for saving electricity and protecting environment. "Energy efficient appliances offer substantial electricity savings and save money on utilities bills, lower the consumer's environmental impact and enhance their quality of life," the chairman said.

During a webinar with the officials of power distribution companies (discoms), Justice Reddy said the APERC has given approval to AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) and AP discoms to start the pilot project of promotion and sale of energy efficient home appliances such as LED lights, BLDC ceiling fans and air conditioners which help domestic consumers save electricity and reduce their electricity bills as well as lower environmental impact. He said the pilot project report should be completed by March 2023 and submitted to the government on the impact and success of the project within 45 days after implementation.

He said the APERC has approved the proposal of APSEEDCO, a joint venture of AP power utilities, to implement the pilot project of energy efficient appliances through on-bill financing model and upfront model and issued proceedings in this regard. The pilot project would be implemented in strategic locations in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. Based on the success of the pilot project, the government is planning to facilitate the energy efficient appliances to the entire state in a phased manner, Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said.

He further said the implementation of pilot project is expected to save energy to the tune of around 25 to 30 per cent by replacement of conventional tube lights with LED tube lights, replacement of conventional ceiling fans with super-efficient brushless direct current (BLDC) fans and 5 star rated air conditioners. The consumer could avail benefits such as discounted price when compared to market price on upfront purchase. The consumers would also benefit with no cost EMI (equated monthly instalments) under on-bill financing model.

The APERC chairman said that the domestic sector accounts for around 25 per cent of the total energy demand of the state and the energy efficient appliances project would help in reducing peak demand and help in providing quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy along with members of APERC, P Raja Gopal Reddy and Thakur Rama Singh said that enhancing energy efficiency in the state would benefit consumers as well as discoms. This would result in reducing financial burden on household through reduction of electricity bills to some extent. The APSEEDCO and discoms were also directed to implement the pilot project and complete on or before March 31, 2023 and to submit a detailed report about the impact and success of the pilot project.