APJAC Amaravati leaders vow to continue agitation

VIJAYAWADA: APJAC Amaravati leaders on Sunday made it clear that they would continue their agitation till the State government concedes their demands and fulfils the assurances given to the employees.

The JAC leaders demanded release of four pending DAs, PRC arrears and implementation of pay scales and special pay. JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, State secretary general Palisetti Damodara Rao and others spoke to the media at the Revenue Bhavan here on Sunday. Venkateswarlu pointed out that some important issues have not been resolved by the government. The government is yet to release the PRC arrears, give assurances on sanctioning of DA to the VRAs, implementation of pay scale to the Grade II VRAs, implementation of old service rules to the RTC employees, who were earlier employed in APSRTC before its merger with the Transport Department.

He said the JAC was demanding the government to sanction 900 language pundit posts and merger of home guards with the uniform service department.

He said the JAC would stop the agitation if the State government gives specific assurances on the merger of DRDA employees with the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, resolving the pending problems of the municipal employees and sanctioning of DE posts in the rural water supply department etc.

Bopparaju said the State government employees were giving full co-operation to the government. But the government is yet to respond favourably to the just demands of the employees.

He said only some problems were resolved by the government due to the 73 days of agitation by the APJAC Amaravati.

JAC secretary general P Damodara Rao has demanded the government to immediately release the four pending Dearness Allowances, release the PRC arrears. He said the JAC would continue the agitation till the government resolves the pending problems of the employees. The AP JAC resolved to hold the third regional conference in Eluru on May 27.