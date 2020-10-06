APRSA urges govt to release pending DA arrears

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA) submitted a representation to Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday requesting the latter to concede their demands.



They requested the advisor to the government to release the Dearness Allowance pending arrears, to release the pending 50 percent salaries, which were not paid to the employees in March and April due to Corona, to implement the 11th PRC recommendations, to regularise the contract and outsourcing employees in various government departments.

The Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, general secretary Ch Krishnamurthy and others met Ajay Kallam and submitted the representation.

The panel was elected unanimously in the elections held on Saturday in Vijayawada. The association leaders said the employees had been facing many hardships due to non-implementation of medical reimbursement, defunct health cards. The leaders have explained how the employees had worked during the Corona pandemic lockdown period in the State and the government is not conceding to their demands. The leaders made the courtesy call and met V Usha Rani, Revenue Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Sasibhushan, Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD) on Monday.

Association leader V Giri Kumar, secretary K Srinivasa Sarma, organising secretary Ch V Ramana Murthy and others were present.