APTA conference in Atlanta on Sept 1-3
Vijayawada: American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) will hold its 15th conference in Atlanta, USA from September 1 to 3, informed APTA convener Vijay Gudiseva.
Speaking to the media here on Monday, Vijay said APTA was formed with only 100 members 15 years ago and now it has membership of over 6,000. He said many dignitaries, leaders, celebrities from India and the USA will participate in the three-day conference in Atlanta. He said the APTA took up many service activities in Andhra Pradesh. He said so far scholarships have been given to 8400 students since its inception.
APTA India coordinator Rangababu Rangisetti said the APTA has 20 committees and took up many service activities in two Telugu states and the US. He said the APTA is giving assistance to the Telugu students, who pursue education abroad. He said that the mega convention will be organized in Atlanta, USA to mark the completion of 15 years of its formation.
Gudapati Krishna, Kishore Konijeti, Nagu, Mangababu and others were present in the press meet.