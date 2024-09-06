Arrangements are in full swing for Kanipakam Brahmotsavams

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar has instructed that all arrangements for Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Brahmotsavams should be completed by the evening of September 6.

On Thursday, Collector Kumar, along with district SP Manikanta Chandolu, Temple Executive Officer Guru Prasad and other officials reviewed the preparations for the Brahmotsavams, which are scheduled to be held from September 7 to 27. Kanipakam Devasthanam Committee members, as well as officials from revenue, police and health departments took part in the review.

The Collector emphasised that the Brahmotsavams, starting on September 7 and lasting for 21 days, are expected to attract a large number of devotees. He directed all relevant departments to ensure that all facilities for the devotees are ready by September 6 evening. This includes providing adequate parking for vehicles, maintaining cleanliness and setting up two medical camps each day during the festival. Also, 108 ambulances be on standby and doctors be available for emergency services at night.

The Collector also ordered the excise department to close government liquor stores within a two-kilometre radius of the temple on September 14, 21 and 25. The R&B and Panchayati Raj departments were asked to complete necessary repairs to the roads leading to the temple, while the Transport Department was directed to monitor and prevent excessive charges by private vehicle operators. RTC buses from Pileru and Chittoor were also requested to facilitate transport to the temple.

District SP noted that strict security measures will be in place, including surveillance via CCTV cameras. VIPs and other special guests are to visit at their designated times, and ordinary devotees are to be given priority. Temple staff were urged to handle information dissemination with patience.

Later, the Collector and SP inspected the Command Control Room. The room will provide 24/7 surveillance via CCTV cameras, enabling efficient oversight of crowd management, queue issues and vehicle parking.

The Collector directed Executive Officer Guru Prasad and RDO Chinnayya to ensure that personnel are assigned to the Command Control Room in shifts and that coordination with all relevant departments is maintained.