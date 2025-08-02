Bharat Gaurav train to cover Saptha Moksha Kshetra Yatra

Vijayawada: Indian Railways’ first Bharat Gaurav tourist train South Star Rail announced its 3rd annual Mahalaya Paksha Saptha Moksha Kshetra Yatra to Ujjain – Omkareshwar – Dwaraka – Sidhpur – Mathura – Ayodhya Prayag Raj – Varanasi – Gaya, with a special chance to offer Pinda Daan on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya at Gaya during Mahalaya Paksha.

According to ancient scriptures and Puranic legends, these destinations are deeply embedded in Sanatana Dharma symbolising a complete spiritual awakening including Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Ujjain, Dwaraka, Gaya, and Matru Gaya.

The package will commence on September 9. This train facilitates tourists to board from Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Hyderabad, and Kazipet. The total duration of the tour package is 15 days.

This Special Tourist Train is well equipped with a variety of amenities, including PA systems for announcements onboard, dedicated coach security and tour managers, travel insurance, hotels, sightseeing and transfers, and unlimited South Indian meals onboard and off board. The tourists may carry only luggage needed for night stay or sightseeing that will make their journey hassle–free. The fares range from 3 AC (Comfort) Rs 45,750, 2 AC (Deluxe) Rs 54,100, and 1 AC (Luxury) Rs 69,500. Tourists can book only by contacting 93550 21516 and to book online they may visit www.tourtimes.in.