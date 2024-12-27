Bhavani Deeksha Viramana: Civic chief commends VMC staff’s tireless efforts

Vijayawada: The Bhavani Deeksha ceremonies, organised under the guidance of NTR District Collector Lakshmi Sha, concluded successfully, with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) staff ensuring seamless arrangements.

On Thursday, VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra commended the staff for their tireless efforts and effective execution of responsibilities, which contributed to the smooth completion of the Deeksha rituals. The Commissioner stated that the ceremonies were successfully managed through the coordinated efforts of police, endowments, health, revenue, Fire, APCPDCL, ICDS etc departments. Sanitation, a major focus, was monitored using drone surveillance.

Officials tracked the operations in real-time via live streaming which indeed was displayed at the integrated control room, and any shortcomings were immediately addressed by alerting the staff via wireless communication. This ensured uninterrupted cleanliness during the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana. During the event, approximately 10 lakh water bottles and 6.5 lakh water packets were distributed to Bhavani devotees. Furthermore, 200 temporary toilets were installed at 15 locations and maintained regularly to prevent inconvenience. A command control room set up at the VMC monitored water supply to ensure the timely refilling of tanks and drums. A team of 300 engineering staff worked round-the-clock to manage drinking water supply and toilet maintenance without disruption.

For waste management, 1,400 sanitation workers worked tirelessly under the supervision of 104 senior staff members. Conveyor belts were used to collect and transport Bhavani Deeksha garments and other waste to the Excel plant for disposal. Approximately 750 tonnes of solid waste was collected and processed efficiently. To assist devotees, six free cloakrooms were established to store belongings, including footwear. Public announcements were made every 30 minutes to inform devotees about these free services, ensuring they were well-utilised.

The veterinary and malaria wings of VMC took proactive measures to prevent any inconvenience caused by mosquitoes or animals. Regular fogging and ML oil spraying were carried out to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for devotees performing their rituals.

Although the official Deeksha rituals were scheduled from December 21 to 25, VMC staff began preparations a day in advance and continued working after the event to ensure complete success. Commending the staff for their dedication and hard work, the Commissioner commended their commitment, which made the Bhavani Deeksha completion a grand success.