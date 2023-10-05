Bhimavaram: Muralikrishnam Raju takes charge as SRKR Engg College principal

Bhimavaram : Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju took charge as the principal of SRKR Engineering College with the former principal Dr M Jagapati Raju taking charge as the director of the college, in the presence of College committee vice-president SV Ranga Raju here on Wednesday.

SV Ranga Raju congratulated the newly appointed principal and appealed to him to strive hard for achieving more laurels to the college at national level. He assured the principal that the support and cooperation of the management would always be there in this respect.

Principal Dr Muralikrishnam Raju and Director Dr M Jagapati Raju thanked the management for handing over the new responsibilities to them. They said that they would keep up the confidence reposed in them by the college committee president Sagi Prasada Raju and secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma in discharging their duties.

Heads of all departments, Deans, teaching and non-teaching staff, office administration staff congratulated the new principal and the director.