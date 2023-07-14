Live
- Sand artist creates Chandrayaan-3 at Puri beach, wishes 'Bijayee Bhava' for mission
- Domestic institutions selloff putting brakes on market rally
- Will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission
- TS Government demands Project wise allocations from River Krishna
- Bad news for boozers, bars and wines closed for two days
- Modi first Indian PM to receive highest award of France
- BJP Accuses Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Adopting Mamata Banerjee's Methods: Allegations Surrounding Party Worker's Death
- Students build critical motor for ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission
- Karimnagar: Health employees to conduct old pension Sadhana Sankalpa yatra on July 16
- Delhi Rains: Widespread Flooding Disrupts Life In Delhi As Yamuna River Continued To Swell
BJP AP new chief Purandeswari visited Sri Kanka Durga Temple
VIJAYAWADA: BJP State Chief Daggubati Purandeswari worshipped Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga on Friday morning. He along with her husband Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and other family members visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam and performed special pujas. Temple priests offered them vedasirvachanam along with Prasadams. Purandeswari took charge as the BJP AP unit Chief on Thursday.
