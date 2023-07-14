  • Menu
BJP AP new chief Purandeswari visited Sri Kanka Durga Temple

Highlights

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State Chief Daggubati Purandeswari worshipped Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga on Friday morning. He along with her husband Daggubati...

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State Chief Daggubati Purandeswari worshipped Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga on Friday morning. He along with her husband Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and other family members visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam and performed special pujas. Temple priests offered them vedasirvachanam along with Prasadams. Purandeswari took charge as the BJP AP unit Chief on Thursday.

