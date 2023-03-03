BJP celebrates party's victory

Guntur: Celebrating the party victory in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura elections, the BJP leaders burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public here on Thursday. They raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the gathering, party district president Patibandla Rama Krishna said that welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government benefitted all sections of the people and that is why they elected BJP in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.





He said that the country was developed on all fronts during Modi regime and thanked the voters for electing the BJP. He expressed confidence that the BJP government will come back to power at the Centre in the coming general elections. BJP leaders Valluri Jayaprakash Narayana, Rachumallu Bhaskar, Appisetty Ranga Kumar Gaud, Palapati Ravikumar, E Srinivas Reddy, Vanama Narendra were present.



