BJP demands white paper on welfare schemes implemented for BCs

Vijayawada: BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari has demanded that the State government release a white paper on activities taken up by it for the development of Backward Classes in the state.

She alleged that the YSRCP government did nothing for the development of Backward Classes in the state. She demanded that the government release funds for the BC Corporations in the State.

She spoke to the media at the State party office after the inauguration of two-day training classes for the Minority Morcha leaders on Wednesday. Purandeswari has alleged the BC Corporations seem to create disputes among the Backward Classes. She said the responsibility of the government does not end with mere launching of BC Corporations but funds should also be released for them. Addressing the Minority Morcha leaders, Purandeswari said only BJP will do justice to the Minorities in the country. She said earlier, the governments have treated Muslims as the vote banks. She said only BJP gave protection to Muslim women from triple Talaq problem. She has appealed to the Minority Morcha leaders to launch door-to-door campaign and explain the activities of the Union government.

BJP Minority Morcha national secretary Aneef, Minority Morcha State in-charge Nagotu Ramesh Naidu and others spoke on the occasion. They explained the development works being continued in the country under the BJP rule.