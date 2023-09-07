BJP seeks people’s support to end YSRCP rule

Guntur: Alleging that the government is implementing anti-people policies, BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar sought the cooperation of the people to end YSRCP rule in the State.

He participated in Sri Krishnashtami celebrations held under the aegis of Sri Srinivasa Kalyan Trust and Vasavi Parivar at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram here on Wednesday. He criticised the YSRCP for looting the State and diverting the funds released by the Centre for land records digitisation. He alleged that the government is creating problems for the leaders of Opposition parties for questioning the government. He said AP is at the forefront of corruption and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is confined to the Tadepalli Palace.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari stressed the need to protect Sanatana Dharma. She felt that there is a need to conduct similar programmes across the State.

Tallayapalem Saiva Peetham seer Siva Swamy, BJP State media cell in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, party senior leader Jupudi Ranga Raju, Bitragunta Sivannarayana, Vanama Purnachandra Rao were present.