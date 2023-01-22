BJP State executive meet tomorrow to discuss key political issues

Vijayawada: BJP State executive committee meeting to be held on January 24 in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district will discuss many important issues and is likely to take vital decisions related to State politics. Two Union Ministers, BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other national and state level leaders will attend the one-day meeting.

The meeting is being held when all mainstream political parties have started their campaign for the 2024 Assembly elections.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has already launched a State-wide campaign and other leaders too were following in the footsteps of party chief.

The YSRCP leaders under the direction of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the campaign. MLAs and Ministers were taking part in the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme.' Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also busy with his tours.

In this backdrop, the BJP State leadership will discuss important political issues of the State like three capitals, alliance with Jana Sena, party strategy for the 2024 Assembly polls, the role of BJP in State politics and other key issues pertaining to the State. Union ministers Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and V Muraleedharan will attend the party executive meeting in Bhimavaram.

The BJP leadership is keenly focusing on the West Godavari district because the party has strong base in the district when compared to other districts. BJP is mainly banking on the Kshatriyas who have been good supporters of the party for the last two decades.

Even some leaders were elected to the Lok Sabha from West Godavari district. The BJP enjoys strong base in Bhimavaram town.

In this backdrop, the party is conducting the State executive body meeting in the town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited West Godavari district to unveil the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju a couple of months ago. For the third time the BJP is hosting the State executive body meeting in Bhimavaram on January 24. Prior to the meeting, the BJP leaders will take part in Pravas Yojana Divas on Monday. As part of the programme, the State party leaders plan to visit the houses of booth-level party workers in the district and hold meeting with the local residents. After performing the Pravas Yojana meetings in the respective areas, the State party leaders will attend the executive body meeting. The BJP leaders will discuss the important political issues of the State and take decisions on the future course of action.