BJP’s Dinakar thanks PM for immediate relief

Vijayawada: AP BJP chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi who responded immediately during the flood calamity and provided financial assistance of Rs 3,300 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This relief came soon after Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, state minister Lokesh and BJP state president D Purandeswari toured flood-affected areas.

Dinakar said as soon as Modi and home minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, NDRF personnel, special planes and helicopters were rushed to Vijayawada to provide food, essentials commodities to the people in the flood affected areas.

Along with Naidu, public representatives of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party, leaders and activists have been actively participating in the service activities in the flood affected areas, he said and thanked all of them.

BJP and BJYM leaders and workers have voluntarily distributed essential items like food, milk and vegetables to the victims in the flood-hit area. He further said in the past Visakhapatnam was hit by the Hudhud cyclone, but now there is flood damage in Vijayawada and Krishna district. Prime Minister Modi responded immediately in both cases to provide immediate relief to the needy, he said while expressing gratitude to Modi on behalf of AP BJP.