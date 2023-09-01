BJP’s ‘Naa Bhoomi-Naa Desam’ programme from Sept 1 to 15

VIJAYAWADA: The State unit of the BJP will organse Naa Bhoomi Naa Desam (Meri Maati- Mera Desh) programme in the State from September 1 to 15 to mark the 77th year of Independence celebrations.



The objective of the Naa Bhoomi Naa Desam programme is to commemorate and pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country.

Addressing the party social media co-ordinators at the State party office on Thursday, Purandeswari said soil will be collected from every village in the country and it will be sent to New Delhi for construction of park in the capital to honour the freedom fighters of the country.

She said soil will be collected and packed in small bowls and sent to New Delhi. She the BJP will plant 75 saplings in every village in the State to mark the the completion of 76 years of India’s Independence. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the construction of a pylon in every village and inscribe the names of the freedom fighters so that the next generation can see the names of the freedom fighters and get aware of their sacrifices. She appointed in-charges to the districts to supervise the 15-day ‘Naa Bhoomi Naa Desam’ programme to be held in the State.

Purandeswari will attend the ‘Naa Bhoomi Naa Desam’ programme to be held in Guntur and senior party leaders will attend the programme at other places in the State.