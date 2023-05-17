Botcha Satyanarayana announces cash awards to top 3 rankers in SSC, Intermediate exams

VIJAYAWADA: State education department decided to present cash awards to the top rankers in tenth and Intermediate exams who studied in the government colleges and the schools.

The top three rankers in the State will get cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. Besides, district-level top three rankers too would get cash prizes, medals and merit certificates. Constituency-level top three rankers will also get medals and merit certificates. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday convened a meeting with the Education Department officials at Sarva Siksha office and discussed on the presentation of cash prizes, merit certificates and medals to the top rankers, who passed out in the recently declared results. Later briefing the media, Botcha Satyanarayana said the education department has taken into consideration the students who studied at Zilla Parishad High Schools, government, municipal, AP Model schools, BC residential, AP residential, Social welfare residential, tribal welfare residential, Ashram schools and KGBC schools for giving the cash awards.

He said 2,831 students who got the highest marks in the tenth and Intermediate exams would get the cash prizes. He said the top three rankers in the State will get cash award of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. Students of MPC, BiPC, CEC, HEC and MEC groups are eligible for the cash awards.

Botcha Satyanarayana said the three top rankers at the district-level will get medal, certificate and cash award of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Similarly, the constituency top three rankers will get medals and merit certificates.

He said the government decided to present the cash awards and felicitate the students to provide encouragement to students and to motive them to perform meritoriously in higher studies.

He said the constituency-level medals and awards will be presented on May 23, district-level awards on May 27 and State-level awards on May 31.

He said the State government has been trying to attract the students towards the government educational institutions. He said the educational standards increased in the State due to the reforms introduced by YSRCP government.

He said the Headmasters of the schools, Principals of the colleges and parents will be felicitated along with the top rankers in the State.

The Minister said the cash awards will be presented to encourage talent and promote merit among the students. Principal Secretary (School Education department) Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Secretary of Board of Intermediate education M V Seshagiri Babu, director of government examinations D Devananda Reddy and other officials were present.