Bronze statue of hero Krishna unveiled at Burripalem

Galla Padmavathi, daughter of late actor G Krishna, film director S V Krishna Reddy, producer G Adiseshagiri Rao and others at the bronze statue of Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna at Burripalem village in Guntur district on Saturday
Galla Padmavathi, daughter of late actor G Krishna, film director S V Krishna Reddy, producer G Adiseshagiri Rao and others at the bronze statue of Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna at Burripalem village in Guntur district on Saturday

Guntur: Bronze statue of late film actor and Superstar G Krishna was unveiled at his native place Burripalem village in Guntur district on...

Guntur: Bronze statue of late film actor and Superstar G Krishna was unveiled at his native place Burripalem village in Guntur district on Saturday.

Villagers of Burripalem with the cooperation and support of NRIs, set up the bronze statue of Krishna.

Three daughters of actor Krishna – Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, film actor Sudheer Babu, director S V Krishna Reddy, producer Atchi Reddy, Krishna’s brother and film produce G Adiseshagiri Rao,

