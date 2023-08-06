Live
- Death of babies sparks tension at Nandyal govt hospital
- Bronze statue of hero Krishna unveiled at Burripalem
- Banaganapalle: Deputy manager of private bank commits suicide
- Kurnool: Students told to stay away from ragging
- 500 cusecs water from Tungabhadra dam released to Anantapur
- Anantapur: Tomato farmers step up vigil after thefts from fields
- Naidu responsible for violence in Punganur
- Naidu murdered democracy: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Bandh peaceful in Chittoor
- Medical camp evokes good response at Palasa
Guntur: Bronze statue of late film actor and Superstar G Krishna was unveiled at his native place Burripalem village in Guntur district on Saturday.
Villagers of Burripalem with the cooperation and support of NRIs, set up the bronze statue of Krishna.
Three daughters of actor Krishna – Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, film actor Sudheer Babu, director S V Krishna Reddy, producer Atchi Reddy, Krishna’s brother and film produce G Adiseshagiri Rao,
