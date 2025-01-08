Census data workstation launched at ALC

Vijayawada: Department of Statistics of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Census Operations under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs here on Tuesday.

The collaboration marks the establishment of a Census Data Workstation on campus. Director of Census Operations for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bharati Hollikeri inaugurated the workstation.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharati Hollikeri highlighted the transformative role of census data in shaping the future of India. Declaring Andhra Loyola College as the 48th Census Data Workstation in the country, comparable to those at premier institutions like IITs, IIMs, and centrally funded universities, she exhorted researchers and data enthusiasts to utilise the resources available on the official Census website, censusindia.gov.in, for their academic and research pursuits.

Deputy Registrar General and Head of State Directorate of Census Operations TLN Sisu Kumar, who was the guest of honour, elaborated on the contributions of over 30 lakh enumerators across India and the detailed categorisation of data at both household and personal levels. Rector Dr PR John, Principal Fr GAP Kishore, Correspondent Dr M Sagaya Raj also spoke.

Dr Nunna Srinivasa Rao, Head of the Department of Statistics and Nodal Officer for the initiative coordinated and Dr YT Prabhu, Director of the Research Cell, presided over the event.